In the upcoming contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Jani Hakanpaa to score a goal for the Dallas Stars? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Jani Hakanpaa score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Hakanpaa stats and insights

Hakanpaa is yet to score through 11 games this season.

In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Hakanpaa has zero points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 39 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

