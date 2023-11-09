Thursday's game that pits the North Texas Eagles (1-0) against the Grambling Tigers (1-0) at UNT Coliseum has a projected final score of 66-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of North Texas, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 9.

The Tigers are coming off of a 93-48 win against Champion Christian in their most recent game on Monday.

Grambling vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Grambling vs. North Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 66, Grambling 58

Grambling Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers were outscored by 6.4 points per game last season (scoring 56.1 points per game to rank 331st in college basketball while giving up 62.5 per outing to rank 123rd in college basketball) and had a -193 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, Grambling put up 58.3 points per game in SWAC action, and 56.1 overall.

The Tigers scored 57.5 points per game at home last season, and 55.4 away.

At home, Grambling conceded 60.8 points per game last season. Away, it conceded 61.7.

