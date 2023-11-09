How to Watch the Florida State vs. Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Florida State Seminoles (1-0) play the Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN2.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Florida State vs. Tennessee 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Volunteers scored an average of 77.1 points per game last year, 10.2 more points than the 66.9 the Seminoles gave up to opponents.
- Tennessee went 21-6 last season when allowing fewer than 79.3 points.
- Last year, the Seminoles averaged 13.4 more points per game (79.3) than the Volunteers allowed (65.9).
- Florida State had a 22-6 record last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.
- The Seminoles made 39.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was the same as the Volunteers allowed to their opponents.
- The Volunteers' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.9 percentage points higher than the Seminoles had given up to their opponents (39.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 99-63
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/9/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/19/2023
|South Alabama
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 93-64
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/13/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/19/2023
|Troy
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.