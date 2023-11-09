Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Allen Parish This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Allen Parish, Louisiana has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Allen Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
East Beauregard High School at Oakdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Oakdale, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Avoyelles High School at Kinder High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Kinder, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
