Tulane vs. Nicholls Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 8
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest at Devlin Fieldhouse has the Tulane Green Wave (1-0) matching up with the Nicholls Colonels (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 8). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 79-49 victory as our model heavily favors Tulane.
The Green Wave head into this game on the heels of a 68-57 win over Stetson on Monday.
Tulane vs. Nicholls Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tulane vs. Nicholls Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tulane 79, Nicholls 49
Tulane Performance Insights (2022-23)
- The Green Wave's +188 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game) was a result of putting up 66.4 points per game (147th in college basketball) while giving up 60.5 per contest (78th in college basketball).
- Tulane scored 60.8 points per game last season in conference contests, which was 5.6 fewer points per game than its overall average (66.4).
- At home, the Green Wave posted 7.3 more points per game last season (69.6) than they did when playing on the road (62.3).
- When playing at home, Tulane allowed 10.4 fewer points per game (55.5) than away from home (65.9).
