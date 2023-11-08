Wednesday's contest at Devlin Fieldhouse has the Tulane Green Wave (1-0) matching up with the Nicholls Colonels (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 8). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 79-49 victory as our model heavily favors Tulane.

The Green Wave head into this game on the heels of a 68-57 win over Stetson on Monday.

Tulane vs. Nicholls Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Tulane vs. Nicholls Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 79, Nicholls 49

Other AAC Predictions

Tulane Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Green Wave's +188 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game) was a result of putting up 66.4 points per game (147th in college basketball) while giving up 60.5 per contest (78th in college basketball).

Tulane scored 60.8 points per game last season in conference contests, which was 5.6 fewer points per game than its overall average (66.4).

At home, the Green Wave posted 7.3 more points per game last season (69.6) than they did when playing on the road (62.3).

When playing at home, Tulane allowed 10.4 fewer points per game (55.5) than away from home (65.9).

