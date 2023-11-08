The UNLV Rebels (0-0) play the Southern Jaguars (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 on MW Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UNLV vs. Southern matchup.

Southern vs. UNLV Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Southern vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Southern vs. UNLV Betting Trends (2022-23)

Southern won 15 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 11 times.

The Jaguars were an underdog by 20.5 points or more once last year, and covered the spread.

UNLV compiled a 16-13-0 record against the spread last season.

The Rebels and their opponents combined to go over the point total 21 out of 29 times last season.

