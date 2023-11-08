The UNLV Rebels (0-0) battle the Southern Jaguars (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.

Southern vs. UNLV Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: Stadium
Southern Stats Insights

  • The Jaguars' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.8 percentage points lower than the Rebels gave up to their opponents (43.7%).
  • Last season, Southern had a 9-3 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.7% from the field.
  • The Jaguars were the 262nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Rebels finished 109th.
  • The Jaguars scored an average of 71.9 points per game last year, only 1.9 more points than the 70 the Rebels allowed.
  • Southern went 12-3 last season when it scored more than 70 points.

Southern Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Southern averaged 17.1 more points per game at home (82.5) than away (65.4).
  • At home, the Jaguars gave up 66.9 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 73.6.
  • Southern knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than on the road (30.5%).

Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ TCU L 108-75 Schollmaier Arena
11/8/2023 @ UNLV - Thomas & Mack Center
11/13/2023 @ Arizona - McKale Center
11/17/2023 @ Western Illinois - Western Hall

