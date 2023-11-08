Wednesday's contest that pits the Texas Longhorns (0-0) versus the Southern Jaguars (0-1) at Moody Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-46 in favor of Texas, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 8.

The Jaguars are coming off of an 85-53 loss to Baylor in their most recent game on Monday.

Southern vs. Texas Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network

Southern vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 78, Southern 46

Southern Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Jaguars averaged 57.5 points per game last season (317th in college basketball) while allowing 60.3 per outing (74th in college basketball). They had a -92 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 2.8 points per game.

Southern scored more in conference action (60.3 points per game) than overall (57.5).

In 2022-23, the Jaguars averaged 14.4 more points per game at home (65.7) than on the road (51.3).

Southern conceded 56.7 points per game at home last season, and 64.6 away.

