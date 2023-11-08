The Kansas Jayhawks (0-0) take on the Northwestern State Demons (0-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Northwestern State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northwestern State vs. Kansas 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Demons' 60.3 points per game last year were just 2.1 fewer points than the 62.4 the Jayhawks allowed to opponents.

When Northwestern State gave up fewer than 72.6 points last season, it went 10-10.

Last year, the Jayhawks scored just 4.8 more points per game (72.6) than the Demons gave up (67.8).

Kansas had an 18-4 record last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.

Last season, the Jayhawks had a 41.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 7.2% lower than the 49% of shots the Demons' opponents hit.

The Demons shot at a 27.5% rate from the field last season, 10 percentage points less than the 37.5% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks averaged.

