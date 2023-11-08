Wednesday's game that pits the Kansas Jayhawks (0-0) against the Northwestern State Demons (0-1) at Allen Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 85-47 in favor of Kansas, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on November 8.

The Demons head into this game on the heels of a 90-42 loss to Nebraska on Monday.

Northwestern State vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northwestern State vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 85, Northwestern State 47

Northwestern State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Demons' -217 scoring differential last season (outscored by 7.5 points per game) was a result of scoring 60.3 points per game (271st in college basketball) while allowing 67.8 per outing (270th in college basketball).

In conference play, Northwestern State averaged fewer points (59.8 per game) than it did overall (60.3) in 2022-23.

The Demons put up more points at home (64.9 per game) than away (55.2) last season.

At home, Northwestern State gave up 58.4 points per game, 17.9 fewer points than it allowed on the road (76.3).

