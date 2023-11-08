Wednesday's game between the Tulane Green Wave (1-0) and Nicholls Colonels (1-0) squaring off at Devlin Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 79-49 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Tulane, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 8.

The Colonels enter this matchup following an 82-65 victory over North American on Monday.

Nicholls vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Nicholls vs. Tulane Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 79, Nicholls 49

Nicholls Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Colonels were outscored by 13.8 points per game last season with a -401 scoring differential overall. They put up 58.1 points per game (309th in college basketball) and gave up 71.9 per contest (333rd in college basketball).

Nicholls scored more in conference action (59.8 points per game) than overall (58.1).

In 2022-23, the Colonels averaged 5.5 more points per game at home (59.9) than away (54.4).

Nicholls conceded 67.9 points per game at home last season, and 75.8 away.

