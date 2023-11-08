How to Watch the New Orleans vs. Oklahoma State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls (1-0) take on the New Orleans Privateers (0-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
New Orleans Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
New Orleans vs. Oklahoma State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Privateers scored 6.7 fewer points per game last year (61.5) than the Cowgirls allowed (68.2).
- When New Orleans gave up fewer than 75.3 points last season, it went 8-14.
- Last year, the Cowgirls put up 75.3 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 67.2 the Privateers allowed.
- Oklahoma State went 19-4 last season when scoring more than 67.2 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
New Orleans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Tulsa
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.