Tuesday's game that pits the Arkansas Razorbacks (0-0) against the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-0) at Bud Walton Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 87-50 in favor of Arkansas, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 7.

The Warhawks went 7-23 over the course of the 2022-23 season.

UL Monroe vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

UL Monroe vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 87, UL Monroe 50

UL Monroe Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Warhawks' -212 scoring differential last season (outscored by 7.1 points per game) was a result of scoring 64.9 points per game (181st in college basketball) while allowing 72.0 per outing (334th in college basketball).

In conference action, UL Monroe put up fewer points (64.6 per game) than it did overall (64.9) in 2022-23.

The Warhawks scored 69.2 points per game at home last season, and 59.7 away.

UL Monroe gave up fewer points at home (66.7 per game) than on the road (78.2) last season.

