The Kansas State Wildcats (0-0) go up against the No. 21 USC Trojans (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

USC vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: TNT

USC Stats Insights

Last season, the Trojans had a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.2% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Wildcats' opponents hit.

USC went 19-3 when it shot higher than 42.4% from the field.

The Wildcats ranked 210th in rebounding in college basketball. The Trojans finished 147th.

Last year, the 72.5 points per game the Trojans scored were only 2.6 more points than the Wildcats gave up (69.9).

USC went 15-2 last season when scoring more than 69.9 points.

Kansas State Stats Insights

The Wildcats shot at a 46.1% clip from the field last season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Trojans averaged.

Kansas State put together an 18-6 straight up record in games it shot above 39.3% from the field.

The Trojans ranked 231st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Wildcats ranked 204th.

The Wildcats' 76.2 points per game last year were 8.8 more points than the 67.4 the Trojans allowed.

Kansas State went 18-2 last season when giving up fewer than 72.5 points.

USC Home & Away Comparison

Offensively USC fared better in home games last season, averaging 76.2 points per game, compared to 68.2 per game in away games.

Defensively the Trojans were worse in home games last season, surrendering 66.8 points per game, compared to 66.2 away from home.

When playing at home, USC drained two more three-pointers per game (7.1) than when playing on the road (5.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to in road games (29.8%).

Kansas State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Kansas State scored 75 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 76.7.

The Wildcats allowed fewer points at home (61.4 per game) than away (80.6) last season.

Beyond the arc, Kansas State drained more treys on the road (7.7 per game) than at home (6.7) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (35.3%) than at home (33.1%).

USC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Kansas State - T-Mobile Arena 11/9/2023 CSU Bakersfield - Galen Center 11/14/2023 UC Irvine - Galen Center

Kansas State Upcoming Schedule