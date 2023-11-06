The No. 7 Houston Cougars (0-0) are double-digit, 30.5-point favorites against the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is set at 134.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UL Monroe vs. Houston Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -30.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Warhawks Betting Records & Stats

UL Monroe played 13 games last season that finished with over 134.5 points.

Warhawks outings last year had a 137.3-point average over/under, 2.8 more points than this game's point total.

The Warhawks were 12-14-0 against the spread last year.

Houston put together a 17-17-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 12-14-0 mark of UL Monroe.

UL Monroe vs. Houston Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 134.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 134.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 18 52.9% 74.9 142.3 57.5 127.3 134.4 UL Monroe 13 50% 67.4 142.3 69.8 127.3 136.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UL Monroe Insights & Trends

The Warhawks' 67.4 points per game last year were 9.9 more points than the 57.5 the Cougars gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 57.5 points last season, UL Monroe went 11-7 against the spread and 10-12 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UL Monroe vs. Houston Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 30.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 17-17-0 2-0 16-18-0 UL Monroe 12-14-0 0-0 11-15-0

UL Monroe vs. Houston Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Houston UL Monroe 16-2 Home Record 7-8 11-0 Away Record 4-10 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.3 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.9 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.