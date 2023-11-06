The UL Monroe Warhawks take on the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Houston vs. UL Monroe matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UL Monroe vs. Houston Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UL Monroe vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Houston Moneyline UL Monroe Moneyline BetMGM Houston (-30.5) 134.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Houston (-29.5) 134.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

UL Monroe vs. Houston Betting Trends (2022-23)

UL Monroe compiled a 12-14-0 ATS record last year.

Houston went 17-17-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 16 Cougars games hit the over.

