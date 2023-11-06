The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks face the UConn Huskies at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UConn vs. Northern Arizona matchup.

UConn vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

UConn vs. Northern Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UConn Moneyline Northern Arizona Moneyline BetMGM UConn (-25.5) 142.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UConn (-25.5) 141.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

UConn vs. Northern Arizona Betting Trends (2022-23)

UConn won 24 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover nine times.

Last season, 20 Huskies games went over the point total.

Northern Arizona compiled a 20-12-0 ATS record last season.

The Lumberjacks and their opponents combined to hit the over 19 out of 32 times last season.

