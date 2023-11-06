The Tulane Green Wave (0-0) take on the Nicholls State Colonels (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Tulane vs. Nicholls State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Tulane Stats Insights

The Green Wave shot 46.0% from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Colonels allowed to opponents.

Tulane went 17-1 when it shot better than 44.7% from the field.

The Green Wave were the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Colonels finished 241st.

Last year, the Green Wave put up 79.9 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 72.7 the Colonels allowed.

Tulane had a 19-4 record last season when putting up more than 72.7 points.

Tulane Home & Away Comparison

Tulane averaged 83.5 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it averaged 81.8 points per contest.

The Green Wave allowed 75.1 points per game last year at home, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed away from home (83.3).

In terms of three-point shooting, Tulane performed better when playing at home last season, sinking 8.3 treys per game with a 36.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 34.2% three-point percentage in away games.

Tulane Upcoming Schedule