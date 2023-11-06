Monday's game between the TCU Horned Frogs (0-0) and Southern Jaguars (0-0) going head to head at Schollmaier Arena has a projected final score of 82-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored TCU, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET on November 6.

The matchup has no line set.

Southern vs. TCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Schollmaier Arena

Southern vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 82, Southern 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern vs. TCU

Computer Predicted Spread: TCU (-21.4)

TCU (-21.4) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

Southern Performance Insights

With 71.9 points per game on offense, Southern was 175th in college basketball last season. At the other end of the court, it allowed 71.3 points per contest, which ranked 217th in college basketball.

The Jaguars were 262nd in the nation with 30.4 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 307th with 33.3 rebounds allowed per game.

Southern ranked 101st in the nation with 14.1 assists per game.

The Jaguars ranked ninth-best in college basketball by forcing 16.2 turnovers per game. They ranked 327th in college basketball by averaging 13.8 turnovers per contest.

The Jaguars sank 7.6 treys per game (149th-ranked in college basketball). They owned a 33.1% shooting percentage (234th-ranked) from three-point land.

With 7.5 three-pointers conceded per game, Southern ranked 218th in the nation. It allowed a 33.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 128th in college basketball.

Southern attempted 35.5 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 60.6% of the shots it took (and 69.7% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 23 three-pointers per contest, which were 39.4% of its shots (and 30.3% of the team's buckets).

