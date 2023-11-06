Will Sam Steel Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 6?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Dallas Stars and the Boston Bruins on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, is Sam Steel a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Sam Steel score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Steel stats and insights
- Steel is yet to score through six games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.
- Steel has no points on the power play.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 21 goals in total (just 1.9 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Stars vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
