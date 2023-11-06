The New Orleans Pelicans' (4-2) injury report has three players listed heading into a Monday, November 6 game against the Denver Nuggets (6-1) at Ball Arena. It tips at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Pelicans' most recent game on Saturday ended in a 123-105 loss to the Hawks. Zion Williamson totaled 25 points, five rebounds and three assists for the Pelicans.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jose Alvarado PG Out Ankle Trey Murphy III SF Out Knee Naji Marshall SF Out Knee

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and BSNO

ALT and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.