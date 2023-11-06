On Monday, November 6, 2023 at Ball Arena, the Denver Nuggets (6-1) will be attempting to extend a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the New Orleans Pelicans (4-2). It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSNO.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Nuggets matchup in this article.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSNO

ALT and BSNO Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans vs Nuggets Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets average 114.6 points per game (13th in the league) while allowing 104.7 per contest (fifth in the NBA). They have a +69 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.9 points per game.

The Pelicans are being outscored by 2.8 points per game, with a -17 scoring differential overall. They put up 108.2 points per game (23rd in NBA), and allow 111 per outing (13th in league).

The teams average 222.8 points per game combined, 0.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 215.7 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver has compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

New Orleans has covered four times in six matchups with a spread this season.

Pelicans and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +5000 +2000 - Nuggets +500 +260 -

