Monday's game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) and the Northwestern State Demons (0-0) at Pinnacle Bank Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-50 and heavily favors Nebraska to secure the victory. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Demons went 11-18 a season ago.

Northwestern State vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Northwestern State vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 83, Northwestern State 50

Northwestern State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Demons' -217 scoring differential last season (outscored by 7.5 points per game) was a result of scoring 60.3 points per game (271st in college basketball) while allowing 67.8 per contest (270th in college basketball).

Northwestern State averaged 0.5 fewer points in Southland action (59.8) than overall (60.3).

The Demons averaged 64.9 points per game at home last season, and 55.2 on the road.

At home, Northwestern State conceded 58.4 points per game, 17.9 fewer points than it allowed on the road (76.3).

