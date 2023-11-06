The Tulane Green Wave (0-0) play the Nicholls State Colonels (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.

Nicholls State vs. Tulane Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nicholls State Stats Insights

  • The Colonels shot 45.6% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 42.9% the Green Wave's opponents shot last season.
  • Nicholls State put together a 15-3 straight up record in games it shot higher than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Green Wave ranked 363rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Colonels ranked 96th.
  • The Colonels scored only 1.6 fewer points per game last year (75.6) than the Green Wave allowed their opponents to score (77.2).
  • When it scored more than 77.2 points last season, Nicholls State went 9-2.

Nicholls State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Nicholls State averaged 82.3 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 71.7.
  • The Colonels allowed 63.1 points per game at home last season, and 80.2 on the road.
  • At home, Nicholls State made 8.8 3-pointers per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (7.3). Nicholls State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38%) than on the road (32.3%).

Nicholls State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Tulane - Devlin Fieldhouse
11/10/2023 @ LSU - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/15/2023 Denver - Mitchell Center

