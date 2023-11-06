The LSU Tigers will begin their 2023-24 season matching up with the Colorado Buffaloes on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: TNT

LSU vs. Colorado 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Buffaloes' 69.2 points per game last year were 11.3 more points than the 57.9 the Tigers allowed to opponents.

Colorado went 22-5 last season when giving up fewer than 82.3 points.

Last year, the Tigers averaged 82.3 points per game, 23 more points than the 59.3 the Buffaloes gave up.

When LSU totaled more than 59.3 points last season, it went 27-1.

The Tigers shot 46.4% from the field last season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Buffaloes allowed to opponents.

The Buffaloes shot 41.3% from the field, 5.3% higher than the 36% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.

LSU Schedule