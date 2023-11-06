The LSU Tigers battle the Colorado Buffaloes on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on TNT.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: TNT

LSU vs. Colorado 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Buffaloes scored 11.3 more points per game last year (69.2) than the Tigers gave up (57.9).

When Colorado gave up fewer than 82.3 points last season, it went 22-5.

Last year, the Tigers put up 23.0 more points per game (82.3) than the Buffaloes gave up (59.3).

When LSU totaled more than 59.3 points last season, it went 27-1.

Last season, the Tigers had a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.8% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents knocked down.

The Buffaloes shot 41.3% from the field, 5.3% higher than the 36.0% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.

LSU Schedule