Monday's game between the LSU Tigers (0-0) and the Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) at T-Mobile Arena has a projected final score of 71-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored LSU squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on November 6.

The Tigers went 34-2 a season ago.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

LSU vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: TNT

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LSU vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 71, Colorado 63

Other SEC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

LSU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers' +877 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 24.4 points per game) was a result of putting up 82.3 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while giving up 57.9 per contest (34th in college basketball).

LSU put up 77.3 points per game last season in conference contests, which was 5 fewer points per game than its overall average (82.3).

At home, the Tigers scored 8.7 more points per game last season (85.9) than they did in away games (77.2).

In 2022-23, LSU ceded 52.8 points per game at home. In road games, it allowed 63.2.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.