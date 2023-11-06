The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (0-0) battle the Youngstown State Penguins (0-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Louisiana vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana Stats Insights

Last season, the Ragin' Cajuns had a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.2% higher than the 45.0% of shots the Penguins' opponents knocked down.

Louisiana went 19-1 when it shot better than 45.0% from the field.

The Ragin' Cajuns were the 65th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Penguins ranked 147th.

Last year, the Ragin' Cajuns averaged 77.4 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 72.5 the Penguins allowed.

Louisiana had a 21-1 record last season when putting up more than 72.5 points.

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison

Louisiana posted 85.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 72.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 12.8 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Ragin' Cajuns gave up 67.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 74.9.

At home, Louisiana sunk 1.5 more three-pointers per game (7.9) than on the road (6.4). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (40.9%) compared to when playing on the road (33.8%).

