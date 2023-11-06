Monday's game between the Colorado State Rams (0-0) and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (0-0) matching up at Moby Arena has a projected final score of 76-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Colorado State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET on November 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Louisiana Tech vs. Colorado State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: MW Network

Where: Fort Collins, Colorado

Venue: Moby Arena

Louisiana Tech vs. Colorado State Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 76, Louisiana Tech 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisiana Tech vs. Colorado State

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado State (-9.2)

Colorado State (-9.2) Computer Predicted Total: 142.3

Louisiana Tech Performance Insights

Louisiana Tech ranked 162nd in the country last season with 72.2 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 184th with 70.3 points allowed per game.

With 31.2 boards per game, the Bulldogs ranked 220th in college basketball. They ceded 29.0 rebounds per contest, which ranked 53rd in college basketball.

Louisiana Tech put up 12.3 dimes per game, which ranked them 237th in the nation.

The Bulldogs were 272nd in the nation with 12.8 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 28th with 14.8 forced turnovers per contest.

The Bulldogs ranked 60th in the country with 8.5 threes per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 156th with a 34.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Louisiana Tech ranked 322nd in the nation by allowing 8.5 three-pointers per game, but it allowed a 37.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 14th-worst in college basketball.

Of the shots taken by Louisiana Tech last year, 57.9% of them were two-pointers (67.1% of the team's made baskets) and 42.1% were threes (32.9%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.