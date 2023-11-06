The Dallas Stars, Jamie Benn among them, face the Boston Bruins on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center. Looking to wager on Benn's props versus the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jamie Benn vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX

0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Benn Season Stats Insights

Benn has averaged 15:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Benn has a goal in three games this season through 10 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Benn has a point in six games this season (out of 10), including multiple points three times.

Benn has an assist in five of 10 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 55.6% that Benn hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Benn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Benn Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 21 goals in total (only 1.9 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's +14 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 10 Games 2 9 Points 1 3 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

