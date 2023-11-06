Herbert Jones and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates match up versus the Denver Nuggets on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 123-105 loss to the Hawks, Jones put up 13 points and three steals.

We're going to break down Jones' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-118)

Over 10.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-135)

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nuggets were ranked eighth in the league defensively last year, allowing 112.5 points per game.

The Nuggets were the best team in the NBA last year, allowing 40.8 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets were 15th in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 25.7 per game.

The Nuggets were the third-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 11.4 makes per contest.

Herbert Jones vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/30/2023 34 6 7 1 2 0 0 1/31/2023 37 21 4 4 2 0 5 1/24/2023 24 6 6 1 0 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.