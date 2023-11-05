Our computer model projects a victory for the New Orleans Saints when they play the Chicago Bears at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, November 5 at 1:00 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

Defensively, the Saints have been a top-five unit, ranking fifth-best by surrendering just 296.4 yards per game. They rank 12th on offense (349.1 yards per game). From an offensive angle, the Bears are compiling 320.6 total yards per contest (19th-ranked). They rank 23rd in the NFL on the other side of the ball (341 total yards surrendered per game).

Saints vs. Bears Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Saints (-8.5) Over (41) Saints 29, Bears 16

Saints Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Saints have an implied win probability of 80.0%.

New Orleans has won just two games against the spread this season.

So far this season, just two New Orleans games have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game (41) is equal to the average total for Saints games this season.

Bears Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Bears based on the moneyline is 24.4%.

Chicago has a record of just 2-5-1 against the spread this year.

The Bears have not covered the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

In 2023, six Chicago games have hit the over.

The average total points scored in Bears games this year (41) is 2.7 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Saints vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Orleans 21.4 19.3 16.3 24 24.4 16.4 Chicago 21.4 27.3 22.8 25 20 29.5

