Robert Woods did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans have a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9. Check out Woods' stats below.

Looking at season stats, Woods has been targeted 43 times and has 22 catches for 227 yards (10.3 per reception) and one TD.

Robert Woods Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Foot

The Texans have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Brevin Jordan (DNP/foot): 5 Rec; 51 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 9 Injury Reports

Texans vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Woods 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 43 22 227 59 1 10.3

Woods Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 10 6 57 0 Week 2 Colts 9 6 74 0 Week 3 @Jaguars 6 3 34 0 Week 4 Steelers 6 3 26 0 Week 5 @Falcons 9 3 30 0 Week 6 Saints 3 1 6 1

