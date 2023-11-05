Rashod Bateman will be running routes against the 22nd-ranked passing defense in the league when his Baltimore Ravens meet the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Bateman has 14 receptions (while being targeted 20 times) for 152 yards, averaging 21.7 yards per game.

Bateman vs. the Seahawks

Bateman vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games

No games Seattle has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Seahawks have allowed seven opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Seattle has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Seahawks is giving up 234.3 yards per outing this season, which ranks 22nd in the NFL.

The Seahawks have the No. 3 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up eight this season (1.1 per game).

Rashod Bateman Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-115)

Bateman Receiving Insights

Bateman, in two of six games this year, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Bateman has been targeted on 20 of his team's 228 passing attempts this season (8.8% target share).

He has picked up 7.6 yards per target (152 yards on 20 targets).

Bateman does not have a TD reception this season in seven games.

Bateman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cardinals 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 2 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 9/24/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

