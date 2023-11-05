Olamide Zaccheaus has a tough matchup when his Philadelphia Eagles play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Cowboys allow 178.6 passing yards per game, fourth-best in the NFL.

Zaccheaus has posted five catches for 79 yards and one TD this season this year. He has been targeted on 10 occasions, and averages 15.8 yards receiving.

Zaccheaus vs. the Cowboys

Zaccheaus vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 1 GP / 22 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 22 REC YPG / REC TD No player has recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Dallas in the 2023 season.

The Cowboys have conceded a TD pass to seven opposing players this year.

Dallas has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 178.6 passing yards the Cowboys concede per game makes them the fourth-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Cowboys' defense is ranked 11th in the league with nine passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Olamide Zaccheaus Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-111)

Zaccheaus Receiving Insights

Zaccheaus has topped his receiving yards prop bet in one of three games this year.

Zaccheaus has received 3.5% of his team's 282 passing attempts this season (10 targets).

He has picked up 7.9 yards per target (79 yards on 10 targets).

Zaccheaus, in five games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has scored one of his team's 23 offensive touchdowns this season (4.3%).

With two red zone targets, Zaccheaus has been on the receiving end of 7.7% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.

Zaccheaus' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Commanders 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/22/2023 Week 7 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/15/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/25/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 2 REC / 58 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

