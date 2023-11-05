Odell Beckham Jr. will be running routes against the 22nd-ranked passing defense in the league when his Baltimore Ravens meet the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Beckham's 14 catches (on 26 targets) have netted him 162 yards (27 per game) so far this year.

Beckham vs. the Seahawks

Beckham vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 1 GP / 7 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 7 REC YPG / REC TD Four players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Seattle in the 2023 season.

The Seahawks have conceded a TD pass to seven opposing players this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Seattle on the season.

The 234.3 passing yards per game yielded by the Seahawks defense makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Seahawks have totaled eight touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The Seahawks' defense is third in the league in that category.

Odell Beckham Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-115)

Beckham Receiving Insights

In 33.3% of his opportunities (two times in six games), Beckham has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Beckham has 11.4% of his team's target share (26 targets on 228 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 26 times this season, averaging 6.2 yards per target.

Beckham does not have a TD reception this season in six games.

Beckham (five red zone targets) has been targeted 16.1% of the time in the red zone (31 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Beckham's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cardinals 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/22/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 5 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

