Houston Texans receiver Noah Brown has a good matchup in Week 9 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are conceding the fifth-most passing yards in the NFL, 256 per game.

Brown has 114 yards receiving on eight grabs (on 14 targets) this campaign, averaging 38 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Brown and the Texans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Brown vs. the Buccaneers

Brown vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 2 GP / 43 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 43 REC YPG / REC TD Tampa Bay has allowed four opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Buccaneers have allowed eight opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Tampa Bay has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 256 passing yards the Buccaneers allow per outing makes them the 28th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Buccaneers' defense ranks third in the NFL by allowing 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (eight total passing TDs).

Watch Texans vs Buccaneers on Fubo!

Noah Brown Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 30.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Brown with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brown Receiving Insights

Brown has received 5.9% of his team's 238 passing attempts this season (14 targets).

He has been targeted 14 times this season, averaging 8.1 yards per target.

Brown does not have a TD reception this season in three games.

Brown has been targeted two times in the red zone (8.7% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Panthers 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 3 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 2 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 9/10/2023 Week 1 4 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.