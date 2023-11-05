Nico Collins will be running routes against the fifth-worst passing defense in the league when his Houston Texans meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Collins' 33 grabs are good enough for a team-high 577 yards (82.4 per game) and three TDs this season. He has been targeted on 48 occasions.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Collins and the Texans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Collins vs. the Buccaneers

Collins vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): No games

No games Tampa Bay has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Buccaneers have conceded a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

Tampa Bay has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Buccaneers is conceding 256 yards per contest this year, which ranks 28th in the NFL.

The Buccaneers have the No. 3 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up eight this season (1.1 per game).

Watch Texans vs Buccaneers on Fubo!

Nico Collins Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 60.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Collins with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Collins Receiving Insights

Collins, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in four of seven games this season.

Collins has received 20.2% of his team's 238 passing attempts this season (48 targets).

He is averaging 12 yards per target (sixth in NFL play), racking up 577 yards on 48 passes thrown his way.

In two of seven games this year, Collins has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

He has scored three of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (23.1%).

With three red zone targets, Collins has been on the receiving end of 13.0% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Collins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Panthers 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 4 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 3 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 7 REC / 168 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/24/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.