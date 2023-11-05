Baltimore Ravens receiver Nelson Agholor will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 9 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are ranked 22nd in terms of passing yards allowed, at 234.3 per game.

Agholor has caught 17 passes on 22 targets for 222 yards and two scores. He averages 31.7 yards per game.

Agholor vs. the Seahawks

Agholor vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games

No games Seattle has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Seahawks have allowed seven opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Seattle on the season.

The 234.3 passing yards per game allowed by the Seahawks defense makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Seahawks have put up eight touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The Seahawks' defense is third in the NFL in that category.

Nelson Agholor Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 10.5 (-118)

Agholor Receiving Insights

In 50.0% of his opportunities (twice in four games), Agholor has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Agholor has 9.6% of his team's target share (22 targets on 228 passing attempts).

He has 222 receiving yards on 22 targets to rank 14th in NFL play with 10.1 yards per target.

Agholor has hauled in two touchdown catches this season in seven games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has two total touchdowns this season (8.7% of his team's 23 offensive TDs).

Agholor has been targeted three times in the red zone (9.7% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts).

Agholor's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cardinals 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/22/2023 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 2 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 4 REC / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

