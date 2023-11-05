Mark Andrews has a decent matchup when his Baltimore Ravens face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Seahawks have conceded 234.3 passing yards per game, 22nd in the league.

Andrews' stat line shows 32 receptions for 397 yards and six scores this season. He puts up 56.7 yards receiving per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Andrews and the Ravens with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Andrews vs. the Seahawks

Andrews vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games

No games Four players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Seattle in the 2023 season.

Seven players have caught a TD pass against the Seahawks this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Seattle on the season.

The pass defense of the Seahawks is conceding 234.3 yards per outing this year, which ranks 22nd in the NFL.

The Seahawks have the No. 3 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, conceding eight this season (1.1 per game).

Watch Ravens vs Seahawks on Fubo!

Mark Andrews Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 49.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Andrews with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Andrews Receiving Insights

In four of seven games this season, Andrews has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Andrews has been targeted on 45 of his team's 228 passing attempts this season (19.7% target share).

He has been targeted 45 times, averaging 8.8 yards per target (28th in NFL).

Andrews has hauled in a TD pass in four of seven games this year, with more than one score in two of those games.

He has 26.1% of his team's 23 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

With 10 red zone targets, Andrews has been on the receiving end of 32.3% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Andrews' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cardinals 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 4 REC / 40 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 4 REC / 63 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 4 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/8/2023 Week 5 10 TAR / 6 REC / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 5 REC / 80 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.