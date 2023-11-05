Lamar Jackson will be facing the 22nd-ranked passing defense in the league when his Baltimore Ravens take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

So far this season, Jackson has passed for 1,767 yards (220.9 per game) for Baltimore, collecting nine touchdown passes with three picks. In the ground game, Jackson has added 380 yards rushing on 74 attempts, including five touchdowns.

Jackson vs. the Seahawks

Jackson vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games

No games Three opposing players have recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have allowed one or more passing TDs to four opposing quarterbacks this season.

Seattle has allowed three players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

One player has thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Seahawks this season.

The 234.3 passing yards the Seahawks concede per game makes them the 22nd-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

So far this season, the Seahawks have surrendered eight passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks third in NFL play.

Lamar Jackson Passing Props vs. the Seahawks

Passing Yards: 223.5 (-115)

223.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+150)

Jackson Passing Insights

Jackson has topped his passing yards prop total in five games this season, or 62.5%.

The Ravens pass on 46.8% of their plays and run on 53.2%. They are sixth in NFL play in points scored.

With 227 attempts for 1,767 passing yards, Jackson is third in NFL play with 7.8 yards per attempt.

Jackson has thrown for a touchdown in five of eight games this year, with more than one TD pass three times.

He has 14 total touchdowns this season (60.9% of his team's 23 offensive TDs).

Jackson has passed 31 times out of his 227 total attempts while in the red zone (37.8% of his team's red zone plays).

Lamar Jackson Rushing Props vs the Seahawks

Rushing Yards: 42.5 (-111)

Jackson Rushing Insights

Jackson hit the over on his rushing yards total set by oddsmakers in three of his eight opportunities this season (37.5%).

Jackson has scored at least once on the ground three times this season, with multiple rushing TDs in two of those contests.

He has 19 red zone carries for 37.3% of the team share (his team runs on 62.2% of its plays in the red zone).

Jackson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Cardinals 10/29/2023 Week 8 18-for-27 / 157 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/22/2023 Week 7 21-for-27 / 357 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 36 YDS / 1 TD at Titans 10/15/2023 Week 6 21-for-30 / 223 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 13 ATT / 62 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/8/2023 Week 5 22-for-38 / 236 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/1/2023 Week 4 15-for-19 / 186 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 27 YDS / 2 TDs

