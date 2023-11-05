Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell will face the Dallas Cowboys and their 17th-ranked rushing defense in Week 9, starting at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

So far this season, Gainwell has received 51 carries and ran for 153 yards (21.9 ypg) while scoring one rushing TD. Gainwell makes an impact in the air attack, reeling in 14 passes for 73 yards (10.4 ypg).

Gainwell vs. the Cowboys

Gainwell vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 4 GP / 30.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 30.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Cowboys have not given up 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Five opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Dallas this year.

The Cowboys have not allowed any opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Gainwell will play against the NFL's 17th-ranked run defense this week. The Cowboys give up 108.9 yards on the ground per game.

Opponents of the Cowboys have totaled five touchdowns on the ground (0.7 per game). The Cowboys' defense is 10th in the league in that category.

Kenneth Gainwell Rushing Props vs. the Cowboys

Rushing Yards: 15.5 (-118)

Gainwell Rushing Insights

Gainwell has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in three games (42.9%) out of seven opportunities.

The Eagles have passed 52.3% of the time and run 47.7% this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 19.8% of his team's 257 rushing attempts this season (51).

Gainwell has rushed for a touchdown once this season in seven games played.

He has 4.3% of his team's 23 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

He has 17 carries in the red zone (27.4% of his team's 62 red zone rushes).

Kenneth Gainwell Receiving Props vs the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-120)

Gainwell Receiving Insights

Gainwell has topped his receiving yards prop bet two times in seven games this season.

Gainwell has received 6.0% of his team's 282 passing attempts this season (17 targets).

He has been targeted 17 times this season, averaging 4.3 yards per target.

Gainwell, in seven games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Gainwell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Commanders 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 ATT / 16 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/15/2023 Week 6 2 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs

