With the New Orleans Saints squaring off against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Juwan Johnson a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Juwan Johnson score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Johnson's stat line reveals eight catches for 66 yards. He averages 16.5 yards per game, and has been targeted on 14 occasions.

Having played four games this year, Johnson has not tallied a TD reception.

Juwan Johnson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 5 3 36 0 Week 2 @Panthers 3 2 13 0 Week 3 @Packers 4 2 12 0 Week 8 @Colts 2 1 5 0

