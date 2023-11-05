Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill has a tough matchup in Week 9 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are giving up the eighth-fewest rushing yards in the league, 96.9 per game.

In the running game, Hill has recorded 211 rushing yards on 45 attempts (30.1 ypg) and scored three rushing TDs this year. Additionally, Hill has added 15 receptions for 67 yards (9.6 ypg).

Hill vs. the Seahawks

Hill vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games

No games The Seahawks have not allowed 100 or more yards to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Six opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have allowed two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The 96.9 rushing yards the Seahawks give up per game makes them the eighth-ranked rush defense in the NFL this year.

Opponents of the Seahawks have totaled seven touchdowns on the ground (one per game). The Seahawks' defense is 19th in the league in that category.

Justice Hill Rushing Props vs. the Seahawks

Rushing Yards: 18.5 (-120)

Hill Rushing Insights

Hill has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in three games (75.0%) out of four opportunities.

The Ravens, who are sixth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 46.8% of the time while running 53.2%.

He has carried the ball in 45 of his team's 259 total rushing attempts this season (17.4%).

Hill has scored at least one rushing touchdown in two of his games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 13.0% of his team's 23 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

He has 11 carries in the red zone (21.6% of his team's 51 red zone rushes).

Justice Hill Receiving Props vs the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 6.5 (-120)

Hill Receiving Insights

In 66.7% of his opportunities (twice in three games), Hill has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hill has received 6.6% of his team's 228 passing attempts this season (15 targets).

He has been targeted 15 times, averaging 4.5 yards per target (133rd in NFL).

Having played seven games this year, Hill has not had a TD reception.

Hill's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Cardinals 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/22/2023 Week 7 4 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 ATT / 32 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 4 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 ATT / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

