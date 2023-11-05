Philadelphia Eagles receiver Julio Jones has a difficult matchup in Week 9 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), playing the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are giving up the fourth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 178.6 per game.

Jones' stat line features two receptions for 11 yards and one score. He posts 5.5 yards per game, and has been targeted three times.

Jones vs. the Cowboys

Jones vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 2 GP / 71.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 71.5 REC YPG / REC TD No player has collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Dallas in the 2023 season.

The Cowboys have surrendered a TD pass to seven opposing players this year.

Dallas has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Cowboys surrender 178.6 passing yards per game, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Cowboys' defense is ranked 11th in the league with nine passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Julio Jones Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-115)

Jones Receiving Insights

In one of two games this season (50.0%), Jones has topped his receiving yards prop bet.

Jones has been targeted on three of his team's 282 passing attempts this season (1.1% target share).

He averages 3.7 yards per target this season (11 yards on three targets).

Jones, in two games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has scored one of his team's 23 offensive touchdowns this season (4.3%).

Jones' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Commanders 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/22/2023 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

