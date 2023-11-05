Jalen Hurts will be facing the fourth-best passing defense in the league when his Philadelphia Eagles play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Through the air this year, Hurts has racked up 2,140 passing yards (267.5 per game), completing 193 of 282 attempts (68.4%) for 13 TD throws and eight picks. On the ground, Hurts has rushed 78 times for 280 yards and six TDs, averaging 35 yards per game.

Hurts vs. the Cowboys

Hurts vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 2 GP / 240.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD

2 GP / 240.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD No opposing quarterbacks have registered 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Dallas this season.

Five players have tossed one or more TDs in a game against the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has allowed two players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Cowboys have allowed one opposing player to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

Hurts will play against the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this week. The Cowboys give up 178.6 passing yards per game.

The Cowboys' defense ranks 11th in the NFL by giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (nine total passing TDs).

Jalen Hurts Passing Props vs. the Cowboys

Passing Yards: 253.5 (-115)

253.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+100)

Hurts Passing Insights

Hurts has gone over his passing yards prop total in six of eight opportunities this season.

The Eagles, who are second in NFL play in points scored, have passed 52.3% of the time while running 47.7%.

With 282 attempts for 2,140 passing yards, Hurts is fourth in NFL action with 7.6 yards per attempt.

Hurts has thrown for a touchdown in all eight games this season, with more than one TD pass three times.

He has 19 total touchdowns this season (82.6% of his team's 23 offensive TDs).

Hurts accounts for 29.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 26 of his total 282 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Jalen Hurts Rushing Props vs the Cowboys

Rushing Yards: 28.5 (-115)

Hurts Rushing Insights

Hurts has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him twice in eight opportunities this season.

Hurts has rushed for at least one touchdown five times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 26 carries in the red zone (41.9% of his team's 62 red zone rushes).

Hurts' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Commanders 10/29/2023 Week 8 29-for-38 / 319 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/22/2023 Week 7 23-for-31 / 279 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 11 ATT / 21 YDS / 1 TD at Jets 10/15/2023 Week 6 28-for-45 / 280 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 8 ATT / 47 YDS / 1 TD at Rams 10/8/2023 Week 5 25-for-38 / 303 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 15 ATT / 72 YDS / 1 TD vs. Commanders 10/1/2023 Week 4 25-for-37 / 319 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs

