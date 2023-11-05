Jack Stoll was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9. All of Stoll's stats can be found on this page.

In the passing game, Stoll has been targeted three times, with season stats of 10 yards on two receptions (5.0 per catch) and zero TDs.

Jack Stoll Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Eagles this week: Grant Calcaterra (DNP/concussion): 0 Rec



Week 9 Injury Reports

Eagles vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Stoll 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 3 2 10 1 0 5.0

Stoll Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Buccaneers 2 1 6 0 Week 5 @Rams 1 1 4 0

