Will Jack Stoll Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jack Stoll was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9. All of Stoll's stats can be found on this page.
In the passing game, Stoll has been targeted three times, with season stats of 10 yards on two receptions (5.0 per catch) and zero TDs.
Jack Stoll Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Eagles this week:
- Grant Calcaterra (DNP/concussion): 0 Rec
Eagles vs. Cowboys Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Stoll 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|3
|2
|10
|1
|0
|5.0
Stoll Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 5
|@Rams
|1
|1
|4
|0
