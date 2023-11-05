Gus Edwards will be up against the eighth-best rushing defense in the NFL when his Baltimore Ravens take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Edwards, on 105 carries, has run for a team-high 426 total yards (53.3 ypg) while scoring five rushing TDs. Edwards also has grabbed six passes for 107 yards (13.4 ypg).

Edwards vs. the Seahawks

Edwards vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games

No games The Seahawks have not given up 100 or more yards to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Six opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have let one opposing player to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 96.9 rushing yards per game allowed by the Seahawks defense makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked run defense.

Opponents of the Seahawks have totaled seven touchdowns on the ground (one per game). The Seahawks' defense is 19th in the NFL in that category.

Gus Edwards Rushing Props vs. the Seahawks

Rushing Yards: 52.5 (-115)

Edwards Rushing Insights

Edwards has gone over his rushing yards total in 75.0% of his opportunities (six of eight games).

The Ravens have passed 46.8% of the time and run 53.2% this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 259 rushes this season. He's handled 105 of those carries (40.5%).

Edwards has a rushing touchdown in three of eight games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has scored five of his team's 23 offensive touchdowns this season (21.7%).

He has 16 carries in the red zone (31.4% of his team's 51 red zone rushes).

Gus Edwards Receiving Props vs the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 4.5 (-110)

Edwards Receiving Insights

Edwards has topped his receiving yards prop bet two times in four games this season.

Edwards has 3.1% of his team's target share (seven targets on 228 passing attempts).

He has been targeted seven times this season, averaging 15.3 yards per target.

Having played eight games this season, Edwards has not tallied a TD reception.

Edwards' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Cardinals 10/29/2023 Week 8 19 ATT / 80 YDS / 3 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/22/2023 Week 7 14 ATT / 64 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/15/2023 Week 6 16 ATT / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/8/2023 Week 5 12 ATT / 48 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/1/2023 Week 4 15 ATT / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs

