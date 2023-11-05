Gus Edwards did not participate in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens' Week 9 contest against the Seattle Seahawks starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Edwards' stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Entering Week 9, Edwards has 105 carries for 426 yards and five touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 4.1 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has six receptions (seven targets) for 107 yards.

Gus Edwards Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Toe

There is one other running back on the injury report for the Ravens this week: Keaton Mitchell (FP/hamstring): 0 Rush Att



Week 9 Injury Reports

Ravens vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Edwards 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 105 426 5 4.1 7 6 107 0

Edwards Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Texans 8 32 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Bengals 10 62 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Colts 11 51 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Browns 15 48 0 2 1 0 Week 5 @Steelers 12 48 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Titans 16 41 0 1 12 0 Week 7 Lions 14 64 1 1 80 0 Week 8 @Cardinals 19 80 3 2 14 0

