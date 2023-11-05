Will Gus Edwards Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Gus Edwards did not participate in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens' Week 9 contest against the Seattle Seahawks starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Edwards' stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Entering Week 9, Edwards has 105 carries for 426 yards and five touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 4.1 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has six receptions (seven targets) for 107 yards.
Gus Edwards Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Toe
- There is one other running back on the injury report for the Ravens this week:
- Keaton Mitchell (FP/hamstring): 0 Rush Att
Week 9 Injury Reports
Ravens vs. Seahawks Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Edwards 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|105
|426
|5
|4.1
|7
|6
|107
|0
Edwards Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Texans
|8
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Bengals
|10
|62
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Colts
|11
|51
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Browns
|15
|48
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Week 5
|@Steelers
|12
|48
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Titans
|16
|41
|0
|1
|12
|0
|Week 7
|Lions
|14
|64
|1
|1
|80
|0
|Week 8
|@Cardinals
|19
|80
|3
|2
|14
|0
