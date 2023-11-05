Will Grant Calcaterra Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Grant Calcaterra did not participate in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles' Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Calcaterra's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Calcaterra had season stats last year which included 81 yards on five receptions (16.2 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He was targeted nine times.
Grant Calcaterra Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- The Eagles have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Jack Stoll (LP/ankle): 2 Rec; 10 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 9 Injury Reports
Eagles vs. Cowboys Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Calcaterra 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|9
|5
|81
|41
|0
|16.2
Calcaterra Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|1
|1
|40
|0
|Week 12
|Packers
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|Week 13
|Titans
|1
|1
|19
|0
|Week 14
|@Giants
|4
|2
|24
|0
|Week 15
|@Bears
|2
|0
|0
|0
